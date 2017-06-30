Taconic Music Concerts

Taconic Music artistic directors Ariel Rudiakov and Joana Genova invite you to the second week of their inaugural summer chamber music festival. On Saturday, July 1, at 4 p.m., students from Taconic’s Chamber Music Intensive will perform complete works by Ravel, Mendelssohn, Dohnanyi and Beethoven in the season’s first NextGen concert, bringing to life three string quartets by Ravel, Beethoven and Mendelssohn and the first quintet for piano and strings by Dohnanyi. The students, ages 20 to 28, include music majors from conservatory programs across the country, masters’ level musicians and one post-doctoral player, pianist Dan Sato.

Taconic Music’s second Festival concert, featuring faculty and guest artists at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, welcomes guests Todd Palmer, clarinet, and Elizabeth Wright, piano, with faculty Joana Genova and Austin Hartman, violins; Ariel Rudiakov, viola; Nathaniel Parke and Thomas Landschoot, celli, and Molly Morkoski, piano, to perform Beethoven’s Clarinet Trio Opus11 and Schumann’s Evergreen Quintet for Piano and Strings Opus 44. In between, the audience will be treated to bluesy and deeply soulful music by American William Grant Still and Pancho Vladigerov, widely regarded as the grandfather of Bulgaria’s classical music tradition.

Both concerts take place at the Riley Center for the Arts at Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester. Admission to Saturday’s concert is $10 at the door; kids are free. Sunday’s concert tickets are $25, $10 for kids, available at taconicmusic.org, 802-362-7162 and at the door.