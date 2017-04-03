Taconic Music to Offer Varied Selections to Public, Area Schools

Taconic Music will be presenting a dynamic program offering everything from classical to rock in area schools and at the Manchester Community Library during the week of April 3 to 8. Violinists Joana Genova and Heather Braun-Bakken, violist Ariel Rudiakov, cellist Liam Veuve and percussionist Matthew Gold will play music from North and South America, including Brazilian and Andean folk music mixed with western classical elements in the string quartets of Heitor Villa-Lobos and Gabriela Lena Frank; an Argentinian tango by Astor Piazzolla; contemporary American Andy Akiho’s brilliant and intricate ‘LIgNEouS 1’ for marimba and string quartet; the rock- and jazz-influenced ‘Don’t Tread On Me or My String Quartet’ by Russel Peck; and Katy Czar’s arrangement of ‘YYZ’ by Canadian rock band Rush, with Matt Gold joining the strings on a drum set.

Home-schooled children are welcome to attend the performance on Wednesday, April 5, at 9:30 a.m. at the Manchester Community Library (MCL). There will also be two free, hour-long community concerts at MCL on Saturday, April 8. The first, at 10:30 a.m., will be geared towards families; the second, at 2 p.m., is for general audiences. For more information and full schedule, visit taconicmusic.org. MCL is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue, at the corner of Main Street/Route 7A, Manchester Center.