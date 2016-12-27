Taconic Players to Perform at MCL

Ring in the New Year with the Taconic Chamber Players led by Joana Genova and Ariel Rudiakov at the Manchester Community Library on Friday, December 30, from 2 to 3 p.m. The Taconic Players will perform light classical, tangos, jazz, Broadway and Eastern European folk tunes. Light refreshments will be served following this family concert. Attendance is free, with a suggested donation of $10 for adults, kids free. The Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue, at the corner of Main Street/Route 7A, Manchester Center.