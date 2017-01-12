Tai Chi for Health

A class in ‘Tai Chi for Health’ will be held Tuesday, January 17, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bennington, 108 School Street, Bennington. Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese movement form that uses sequences of flowing motions to build internal strength. Most people today practice Tai Chi to relax and improve their health. Its simple, gentle movements are easy to learn and suitable for people of all abilities, practiced sitting or standing. With regular practice, students may find improvements in strength, balance and stress management. You are encouraged to keep movements within your comfort zone. The class will begin with a short introduction followed by a warm up, learning basic movements and practicing a sequence, ending with a cool down followed by tea and time for questions and reflection. Kathleen McBrien has been certified by the Tai Chi for Health Institute to teach Tai Chi for diabetes and arthritis. This is a chemical- and scent-free event sponsored by Vermont Center for Independent Living. To register, contact Lynn Mazza at 802-442-1876 or lmazza@vcil.org.