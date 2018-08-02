Taiwanese Tea, Ceramics Workshop

Stone Bowl Farm, a ceramic arts residency center in West Pawlet, welcomes Yu-Ting Teng, a tea expert and teaware maker, whose work is collected across Taiwan for a special workshop on Taiwanese Tea ceremony and ceramic teaware making, Saturday and Sunday, August 4 and 5. The workshop will feature tastings, a presentation on the history and types of Taiwanese teas, tea ceremony demonstrations and hands-on practice making Taiwanese-style tea pots, tea cups and pourers. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, and costs $100, which includes instruction and lunch each day. Stone Bowl Farm offers ceramics residencies for emerging ceramic artists, workshops and classes in a converted 200-year old barn in the scenic Mettowee Valley. For more information, email info@stonebowlfarm or visit stonebowlfarm.com.