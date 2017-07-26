Take Your Best Shot: ‘I Choose Film’ Kids’ Contest

Aspiring artists are invited to shoot a pack of instant film at the Southern Vermont Art Center (SVAC) for a chance to win a Fuji Instax Mini Camera of your very own. The contest takes place during SVAC’s summer show, ‘I Choose Film,’ on view at the Wilson Museum and Galleries through August 27. Kids up to age 18 who are accompanied by an adult are invited to check out a Fuji Instax instant film camera from the front desk of the Wilson building, shoot pack of film on the grounds of SVAC, and donate their favorite image to hang with all the other artwork. Three winners will be chosen.