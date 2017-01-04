Taking the Financial Reins

Having a discussion and a plan to prepare for challenges that face many of us is a timely topic as we start the new year. On Tuesday, January 10, at 5:30 p.m., Manchester Community Library will welcome financial advisor Rhonda Lathrop, who will present a financial planning workshop for those who are experiencing an unexpected event. Are your family members protected if something should happen to you? Healthcare costs are outpacing inflation and growing exponentially. Have you anticipated how you would financially support or adjust your lifestyle as you or your parents age and require additional care? Do you feel prepared in the event you had to incur unexpected medical costs?

This free 40-minute presentation will help families put a plan in place to prepare for life’s unwanted and unexpected events. Lathrop joined the Merrill Lynch in Manchester as a Financial Advisor in 2015. She has 25 years as a client consultant in the technology and financial Industries. She is also the founder and owner of two family businesses. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center. To reserve your space, email events@mclvt.org or call 802-362-2607.