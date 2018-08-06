Talk at Dorset Historical Society to Look at Wilson House

The Dorset Historical Society’s Third-Thursday Lunch Lecture on August 16 will feature Bonnie Burke, author of ‘My Journey Toward Gratitude: The Vision and Renewal of the Bill W. House.’ Burke is past president of the Wilson House, childhood home of William Griffith Wilson, co-founder of Alcoholics Anonymous. Her talk will address the restoration of Wilson House in the year that celebrates the 30th anniversary of the latest story in the building’s long life. Built in 1852, the Wilson House now attracts people from all over the world, who are among the millions Bill W. helped through his 12-Step approach and mutual-support program for alcoholics. The talk takes place at the Bley House Museum on Route 30 at Kent Hill Road, beginning at 12 noon. Bring lunch; desserts and beverages are provided. For more information, go to dorsetvthistory.org or call 802-867-0331.