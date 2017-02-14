Talk: Global Climate Change and Animals of the Northeast

Sue Morse of Keeping Track led a fascinating talk last year on cougars returning to Vermont. If you heard that presentation, you know that she is a knowledgeable speaker and naturalist. She will be returning to the Cavendish Town Elementary School in Proctorsville on Wednesday, February 22, at 7 p.m., to present, ‘Animals of the North: What Will Global Climate Change Mean for Them?’ The program is co-sponsored by the Grafton Nature Museum and the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association. Canada lynx, moose, American marten, caribou, polar bear, arctic fox and arctic marine mammals and waterfowl are some of the species to be covered in this stunningly beautiful show. Morse promises not to overwhelm the audience with bad news; she will devote equal time sharing remarkable images and stories about plants and animals in their northern habitats in the spirit of Jane Goodall’s ‘Reason for Hope. The intent is to inspire attendees young and old to join in the vital crusade to change our fossil fuel-burning ways, conserve natural resources and share a healthy planet with all living creatures. The suggested donation is $5 for adults and $2 for children. Morse is a nationally-recognized naturalist and habitat specialist with 40 years of experience in tracking and monitoring wildlife throughout North America. She founded the non-profit organization Keeping Track in 1994, concerned that development often unwittingly harms, isolates and even eliminates habitat critical to local biodiversity and broad-scale ecological health. More than 40,000 acres of land in 12 states and Quebec have been conserved on the basis of evidence gathered by Keeping Track teams. For more information, call Claire Walker at 802-226-7259.