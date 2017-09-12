Talk Ponders Mystical Suspense of Robert Frost’s Poetry

‘The Mystical Suspense of Robert Frost’ is the intriguing title of Chard deNiord’s talk at 2 p.m. on September 17, at the Robert Frost Stone House Museum in Shaftsbury. Following in Frost’s footsteps as Poet Laureate of Vermont, de Niord will focus on the dialectic that many of the speakers in Frost’s poems engage in mystical and moral conversations from highly charged positions between earth and heaven. These suspended vantage points betray Frost’s lifelong conflict in divining metaphorical places that inspire both mystical and essential human expression. Drawing on several of Frost’s best known poems such as ‘After Apple Picking,’ ‘Birches’ and ‘Home Burial,’ he will show how Frost manages to express his savvy deference to the unsayable.

DeNiord, a Professor of English and Creative Writing at Providence College, is the author of six books of poetry, most recently, ‘Interstate’ and ‘The Double Truth.’ He will read a few of his own poems after the talk, and sign copies of his books afterward. His talk is part of the Sunday Afternoons with Robert Frost series, offered free of charge at the Museum. Reservations are not required. For more information, call 802-447-6200. The Robert Frost Stone House Museum is located at 121 Route 7A in Shaftsbury. For September hours, go to frostfriends.org. The Museum will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning October 1, and will close for the season on October 29.