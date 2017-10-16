Talk to Explore Economic Opportunity Presented by Climate Change

Climate change is a pressing environmental challenge. It may also be the biggest economic development opportunity that Vermont has ever seen. Your help is needed to make sure Vermont acts on climate. Join Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility (VBSR) and the Vermont Natural Resources Council (VNRC) at Northshire Bookstore in Manchester on Thursday, October 19, from 6 to 8 p.m., for a panel discussion and an audience-engaging conversation about how Vermonters can seize the economic opportunities presented by climate change. You will hear from a respected Vermont business owner, a low-income advocate and legislators about the kinds of equitable and exciting opportunities that climate action provides. Panelists will outline the policy responses they are working to advance to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, grow our economy and ensure all Vermonters benefit from the transition off of fossil fuels. By attending, you can offer your own input, ask questions and find meaningful ways to engage. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided. RSVP, submit a question for the panelists in advance, and find more information at bit.ly/manchesterrsvp.