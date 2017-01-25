Talk to Explore the Phenomenon and Experience of Fear

Green Mountain Academy will host a talk on overcoming fear with Melanie Curtis, a life coach and professional skydiver. The talk will take place on Tuesday, January 24, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., at Burr and Burton Academy. Spend an evening talking strategy and steps to identify and overcome fear. This workshop will give you a step-by-step approach for the next time fear, big or small, tries to take the figurative wheel inside you in any situation. There is zero requirement to actively participate but the opportunity is open to those who would like to share and coach real-time for the benefit of themselves and the group. Registration is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. For more information or to register, call 802-867-0111 or visit greenmtnacademy.org.