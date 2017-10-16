Talking Bats at the Dorset Library

Join the Dorset Library on Thursday, October 19, at 5:30 p.m. for a presentation on bat populations in Vermont and what you can do to help them thrive with Kerry Monahan of the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, where she works as a bat and snake technician. Kerry monitors endangered bats and works in partnership with the Nature Conservancy to focus on White Nose Syndrome. She regularly visits Aeolus Cave, which houses all five species of Vermont bats, and is one of the largest hibernacula in the northeast. Learn about the fall swarm, what to do when a bat is found in your attic, the status of the threatened long-eared bat, and what you can do as a homeowner to help improve habitats. Kerry will also have plans for building your own bat house. The event is free and open to all ages. There will be time for questions at the end. Refreshments will be served. For information, call 802-867-5774.