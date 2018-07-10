‘Taste of SAW’ Gala

Farm-fresh food and works of art come together on Saturday, July 14, at Salem Art Works (SAW) annual summer gala, ‘Taste of Saw.’ Guests will enjoy a farm-to-table meal showcasing locally-sourced foods and local craft beers and ciders. The evening’s highlight will be the inauguration of ‘Ode,’ a large-scale sculpture by Peter Lundberg, recently excavated after a decade buried underground. The artist will be on hand to explain the process behind the creation of this massive work of art. A silent auction will offer the work of regional and renowned artists, and the evening will culminate with the premiere screening of a short documentary film by Salem’s Adam Harrison Levy. The ticket price, $150, includes a handmade ceramic plate and glass tumbler created exclusively for the event by professional artists and master craftsmen. The event will be held from 4 to 9 p.m., and benefits SAW’s artist residency program. Salem Art Works is located at 19 Cary Lane in Salem, N.Y.