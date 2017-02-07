‘Taste of Vermont’

The sixth annual ‘Taste of Vermont,’ recognized by the Vermont Chamber as a Top 10 Winter Event of 2017, will take place on Saturday, March 18, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Stratton Resort Base Lodge, when the best of southern Vermont restaurants, edibles and spirits come together in culinary camaraderie to offer their favorite recipes for the tasting for the benefit of the Stratton Foundation. Treat yourself to a VIP $100 ticket that includes two complimentary cocktails, early access at 6:30, and a ‘Taste of Vermont’ apron. Adult tickets are $40; children under 13 are $20. Family tickets (of two or more children) are $100. Tickets will be available at the door, but online purchase is recommended at strattonfoundation.org. Beverages and a cash bar will be available. Prizes will be awarded for Best Tasting, Best Presentation, Vermont Sustainability and People’s Choice. Don’t miss this favorite mountain event to help Vermont children living in economic hardship. For more information, call 802-297-2096.