Tax-Aide Volunteers Needed

AARP Tax-Aide is looking for volunteers for the upcoming tax season. Tax-Aide volunteers make a difference in their communities by assisting many older, lower-income taxpayers who might otherwise miss out on the credits and deductions they’ve earned. Volunteers receive training and support in a welcoming environment. Positions are also available that don’t require tax knowledge: Technology, Site Coordinator, Electronic Returns Originator, Volunteer Recruiting Specialist and Communications Specialist. Most positions require four to eight hours a week during the tax season but most schedules can be accommodated. The program is offered at approximately 35 sites in Vermont, including senior centers, libraries and other convenient locations. Contact kathiebtv@comcast.net or visit the website at aarpfoundation.org/taxaide.