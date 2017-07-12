Teacher Joins Southshire School

Southshire Community School welcomes Judith Trier as its newest full-time teacher. Trier earned her Masters Degree from Sage Graduate School in childhood education and undergraduate degrees from SUNY Albany and Maria College. She was lead teacher at the KNOX School in Seoul, South Korea, and, for the past five years at Tariz Bin Ziad, part of the Abu Dhabi Educational Council. “We’re very excited to have Judy join the teaching staff,” says school founder Ann Fitzgerald. “We anticipate her exposure to different approaches to teaching will enrich the classroom in many ways. Plus, her understanding of different cultures will provide for many engaging discussions and lessons.”