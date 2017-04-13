Teens at Weston Playhouse

The Weston Playhouse Theatre Company’s TheatreLab will provide 15 students who are passionate about theatre and the performing arts with free admission to summer shows, backstage tours, tech rehearsals, talkbacks, workshops and more in TheatreLab. Students apply with a brief essay and application, available on the Weston Playhouse website at westonplayhouse.org/education. Enrollment deadline is May 15. For details, contact Piper Goodeve at 802-824-8167 extension 104.