Thanksgiving Day

Manchester Thanksgiving Dinner

Christ Our Savior Parish is hosting its fifth annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner at Saint Paul’s Parish Hall on Bonnet Street in Manchester. Forget the hassle of shopping, cooking and cleaning. Come and enjoy a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings – on the house! All are welcome. No reservations necessary; just show up between 1 and 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 23. Should you have questions, contact Carolyn Smith at 802-362-3516 or 2mr.ching@comcast.net.

Wells Thanksgiving Dinner

The Wells Village School on Route 30 in Wells will offer a free Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, November 23, at 3 p.m., with turkey and all the fixings, along with dessert and drinks. If you would like to attend, you are requested to call ahead so they know how many turkeys to cook. Call Michelle at 802-645-0934. Donations of food will be accepted prior to that day. Takeouts will be available, as are deliveries to residents in Wells.

Battenkill Valley Runners to Host 22nd ‘Running of the Turkeys’

The 22nd Running of the Turkeys, hosted by the Batten Kill Valley Runners (BKVR), will be held at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 23, at Fisher Elementary School in Arlington. Sign up online at bkvr.net or via mail in advance, and registration is a bargain at $15 for BKVR members, and $20 for the public; rates increase on race day to $25 per person. Family rates are available. The last chance for discounted pre-race sign up is Wednesday, November 22, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the Fisher Elementary School on East Arlington Road in Arlington. The race benefits BKVR’s scholarship fund for local graduating seniors and college students involved with the running community. On race day morning, don’t forget your gloves, running shoes and a plate of fresh home-baked cookies. There will be a raffle for Turkeyware, open only to those who bring a plate of cookies. Email Ruth Jones at ruthbolster23@hotmail.com with any questions.

Interfaith Thanksgiving Service

The First Baptist Church at the corner of Main and Bonnet Streets in Manchester will host the Interfaith Council’s Thanksgiving Service on Tuesday, November 21, at 7 p.m. Cantor Scott Buckner of the Israel Congregation of Manchester, the area’s newest clergy member, will give the homily.

Chapel on the Green

Monthly services continue on Sunday, November 26, at the Chapel on the Green, located on Route 313, across the covered bridge in West Arlington. Come as you are at 6 p.m. to hear an excellent sermon by Rev. Dr. Tom Atkins and enjoy good, old-fashioned hymn Methodist hymn singing accompanied by the Chapels’ historic pump organ. The 45-minute service concludes with coffee’ light refreshments and conversation. People for all walks of life are warmly welcomed to attend.