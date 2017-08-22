The 220th Annual Bondville Fair is This Weekend

The Bondville Fair is the oldest continuous fair in Vermont, this year is celebrating its 220th anniversary on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 25 to 27, at the Bondville Fairgrounds on Old Route 30, Winhall, across from the Stratton Mountain Access Road.

The Fair began in 1797, and was held one day each October – in its earliest years at the Monteverde Hotel, west of the town’s present post office. It offered a chance for rural folks to celebrate the harvest, participate in foot and horse races through the village, and enjoy music performed by a band from Manchester. (The Fair gained a somewhat rowdy reputation during Prohibition for the homemade hard cider freely enjoyed by attendees.) It moved to its present location in the 1920s, when the Floral Hall was built. The Crafts Hall was added in the 1930s, and other facilities through the 1980s. The newest structures are the sugar house, built in 1999, and the schoolhouse in 2000.

These days, the family-friendly Fair is conducted by the Winhall Industrial Society, a nonprofit, all-volunteer group. Gates open each day at 10 a.m., and midway rides open at 12 noon, free with gate admission. On Friday, the gate fee is only $5; on Saturday and Sunday, it’s $10 general admission, $5 for seniors 65 and older. Enjoy live entertainment, demonstrations, craft and food vendors; friendly farm animals and agricultural displays; flowers, vegetables, quilts, handcrafts and more on exhibit; track pulls with horses, oxen, tractors – even a pedal power pull for kids nine and under!

The Phoenix Fire Company Auxiliary of Londonderry will offer bingo games all three days. Register to win a gallon of maple syrup at the sugar house. Visit bondvillefair.org for a full schedule of events and directions.

Please leave your pets at home. No dogs are allowed on the fairgrounds; if a dog is left in a vehicle, the police will be notified.