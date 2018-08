The 221st Annual Bondville Fair

The Winhall Industrial Society welcomes you to the 2018 Bondville Fair, Vermont’s oldest continuous fair, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 24 to 26. Gates open at 10 a.m. for entertainment, demonstrations, vendors, agricultural displays, track pulls and more; midway rides open at 12 noon. For the full schedule, visit bondvillefair.org.