The Arlington Community House Receives Needed Repairs

The Arlington Community House (ACH) is getting a much-needed facelift. Built in 1829, this brick Federal-style in the Dutch tradition structure needed its chimneys repaired and its bricks repointed. “The Board recognizes how important this historic building is to the entire community and historic downtown Arlington,” said Chuck Webster, president of the ACH Board. “It’s another costly project that we had to undertake to preserve this beautiful house.” John Davis Masonry completed the job, making sure that the brick and mortar used meets historic preservation standards. Built by Martha Canfield Fisher and inherited by Dorothy Canfield Fisher, the house was deeded to the community in 1947 to be used as a place for community members and organizations in Arlington and all neighboring towns to use for free. Through donations by groups who use the house and donations from generous community members and businesses, a portion of the loan needed to complete this project will be paid off. “We will still have a significant size loan to pay off,” Webster acknowledged, “but every little bit helps us to keep this historic house in good condition and available for all to use. Tim Williams, a member of the ACH Board and the Arlington Select Board, agreed. “We recognize just how important it is to put the effort into preserving this historic house. It’s a big project to undertake, but one we couldn’t ignore,” he stated. Last year the Board had to replace the very antiquated furnace, another costly undertaking. Both projects were necessary to maintain a safe environment for groups to use and preserve this gem, which sits in the middle of historic downtown Arlington.