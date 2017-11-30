The Bennington Museum Ushers in the Holidays

Each year the Bennington Museum’s Festival draws its inspiration from one of the objects in the Museum’s outstanding collection, and this year is no exception. For 2017, the annual festival of the season celebrates the creativity of a wide range of regional artists as they respond to Nichols Goddard’s Musical Tall Case Clock, ca. 1810, one of the centerpieces of the Museum’s newest exhibition, ‘Early Vermont.’ Few American clocks of the early 19th century are more sophisticated, mechanically complex or beautiful than this one. A set of ten bells and hammers play seven tunes. The movement features a day of the month wheel and moon dial with a depiction of a burning ship.

All this lends itself to wonderful interpretations such as collage art, paintings, woodwork, textiles, sculpture and more. The exhibition is open through December 29, and features original artwork created by regional artists – available to own through a closed-bid auction taking place through 4 p.m. on December 28. Stop in early and often at no charge to bid on that special gift while supporting the museum’s largest annual fundraiser.

Bennington Museum hosts the premiere event of the season and the Museum’s biggest annual fundraiser, the Gala, on Friday, December 1, from 7 to 10 p.m. Put on your most festive attire and come for delectable bites, a cash bar, easy listening jazz and seasonal favorites from Jay Sager, Matt Edwards, Mowgli Giannitti and Krista Speroni. There will be spirited bidding on unique and diverse items in the silent auction. Great holiday gifts are available for you to win. You’ll also be able to enjoy – and bid on – the exhibition mentioned above.

Tickets for the Gala are $100 per person; $200 as a Gala Benefactor. Or, gather your friends and family and purchase the Plus One Package; buy seven and get eight. Reservations may be made by calling the museum at 802-447-1571 extension 204. Join in the fun while supporting the region’s foremost museum of art, history and innovation.

On Saturday, December 9, the Museum hosts Family Day and Children’s Shopping Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., when admission is $3 for everyone! Any child that brings new school supplies or a non-perishable school snack for children in the Seedlings Program is admitted free. Every child can create a wonderful craft and get to tell Santa and Mrs. Claus what is on their list. Craft activities are available all day while visits with Santa are from 1 to 3 p.m. Because of the support of local businesses and friends of the Museum, crafts and visits with Santa are free.

The Children’s Shopping Boutique from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. will offer a wide range of gifts ranging from $1 to $10. Helpers will be on hand to help children ages four to 12 select presents for their friends and family. Free gift-wrapping and gift tags are included. Also on view are Classroom Creations! Students from the region have worked hard to create an object inspired by the Musical Tall Case Clock, and you will be able to place your bid for them. Adults can also shop an expanded selection of artisanal products on December 9, when Museum members will receive a 25 percent discount while not-yet-members receive 15 percent off their entire purchase.

Bennington Museum is located at 75 Main Street/Route 9, Bennington. Visit benningtonmuseum.org or call 802-447-1571 to learn more.