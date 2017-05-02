The Best Little Arts and Craft Show This Saturday in Jamaica

Jamaica Village will be enlivened by over 45 juried arts and craft vendors on Saturday, May 6, for a show at the historic Town Hall on Route 30. Artists will be displaying their creations in both indoor and in sheltered outdoor spaces from 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. Browse woven and fabric crafts, candles, wooden crafts and toys, jewelry, wearable art, pottery, soaps, floral arrangements, photography, leather and much more. Food vendors and the Jamaica Community Church will offer lunch and refreshments for sale. The show is sponsored by the Jamaica Community Arts Council. Admission is free. Children’s activities and crafts are planned as well. Jamaica is no newcomer to the art scene. During the 1930s, Milton Avery and Aldro Hibbard often stayed in the area and created much of their work there. The Jamaica Historical Society, across the street from the Town Hall, will be open during the show, and the Hibbard and Avery exibits will be highlighted. In a walking distance of 500 yards, visitors can spend the whole day appreciating the truly impressive talents of local artists, have lunch and take in the beautiful scenery of this quintessential Vermont town. It’s also the day of the scheduled Ball Mountain Dam Release, so visitors can stroll down to Jamaica State Park and watch the kayakers and rafters make their way through the white water of the West River.