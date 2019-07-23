The Brass Connection in Weston

The Sundays on the Hill Concert Series will have The Brass Connection return to in Weston’s historic and acoustically perfect Church on the Hill on Lawrence Hill Road, just a few steps up the hill from the Village Green on Route 100. Parking is available at the church and along the road and village green. This concert is sure to delight audiences young and old. Musicians of the Brass Connection include Richard Given and Erich Ledebuhr on trumpet, Hillary Ledebuhr on French horn, Chris Baird on trombone and Chip Halt on tuba. They perform many styles of music including classical, ragtime, dixieland, blues, patriotic swing, Broadway show selections and Tijuana brass. The program starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 28 will be an eclectic, pops-style program drawing from some of these genres. Admission is $5 for adults; children 12 and under are free. This is the same admission cost as when the concert series started 23 years ago. A handicap ramp will be available for those needing it. For additional information, go to sundaysonthehill.org.