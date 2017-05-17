The Buur and Burton Storm Girls AAU basketball team placed first

The Buur and Burton Storm Girls AAU basketball team placed first in the Vermont State AAU Basketball Tournament on May 6 and 7, competing against six other teams in their division to win the championship game over the Vermont Sting, 32 to 30. Shown are coach Bill Gaiotti with team members Alair Powers, Madelyn Goebel, Katherine Christy, Mary Garay, Emma Tobin, Sarah Asciutto, Jordan Smith, Madison Heaton, Ashley Heaton, Rebecca Montaufray, Lu Crosier and Grace Sherwood.