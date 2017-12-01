The Dorset Players to Present ’The 12 Days of Christmas’

The Dorset Players holiday production, ‘The 12 Days of Christmas,’ by Renee Calarco, directed by Sheila Childs, will open December 1 and run for two weekends. Based on the song of the same name, the young partridge, Shirley (Siobhan O’Keefe), is responsible for gathering all those mentioned in The Song for its first official singing. Having been instructed by her mom, grammy and great grammy (Alexa Manning, Kristen Bowen and Judy Barrows) on the tradition of The Song, she sets out to round up the participants, and is is met with numerous problems along the way The evil Christmas Hoarder (Dawn Goetz) is determined to steal the Five Golden Rings, and nothing goes well! Alyssa, the Swan (Grace McDonald), befriends Shirley and joins her on her quest. Mixing a little tradition with a new approach to the song, the audience is sure to enjoy the ride and the fun of the outcome. Other members of the cast are: Turtle Doves (Adeline Manning and Luca Bowen), the Calling Birds (Kylie Prins, Ryder Scott, Molly Hirschberg, Jaia French), French Hens (Gabriella Giorgi, Julian Pirie, Emerson Alderman), Drummer (Summer Murphy), Lord a’Leaping (Graham Bowen), Dancing Lady (Casey Vogel), Milk Maid (Molly Flint) and club hostess (Isabel Mazzola). Performance dates are Friday, December 1 and 8, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, December 2, 3, 9 and 10, at 2 p.m. at the Dorset Playhouse in Dorset. For tickets, go to dorsetplayers.org or call 802-867-5570, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.