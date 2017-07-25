The Georgi to Host Mettawee River Theater Company

Watch the Mettawee River Theater Company (MRTC) as they bring their unique blend of music, masks, puppetry and performance to the Community Park at Georgi on the Battenkill at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1. The Mettawee River Theatre Company has been dramatizing myths, folk tales and legends from diverse cultures for over 35 years. Each summer MRTC’s van is crowded with an array of creatures and characters, from sublime gossamer deities to heroic peasant women to scurrilous dragons, from wisecracking cockroaches to philosophical turtles, as they travel around upstate New York and New England to bring live theatre to public lawns in rural communities. To learn more about them, visit mettawee.org. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome and appreciated. In the event of rain, the performance will be held on Wednesday, August 2. The Georgi is located on Adams Lane in Shushan, N.Y.