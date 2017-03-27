The History & Craft of Knitting Topic of Granville Talk

The Slate Valley Museum hosts a lecture with Carolyn Webb title ‘Knitting in America’ at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, sponsored by The Village Yarn Shop. Learn the history of the craft and how it affected the home front. “One of the fascinating things to me about knitting is how it has always mirrored what was happening in society. During the Revolutionary and Civil Wars, knitters’ contributions were crucial for soldiers, and during the Great Depression, for instance, many knitters knit clothing out of necessity. The earliest generations of knitters in America would hardly recognize the craft of knitting today, and would be amazed at the kinds of yarns, needles, garments and even art that is created,” says Webb, a resident of Bennington. She has been a knitter for over 50 years, having learned from her mother when she was about age ten. Over the years, she has taken many classes from nationally known knitter-designers, attended national workshops, worked in a local yarn store, and taught children and adults how to knit. Her interest in the history of knitting has led to a sizeable vintage collection including needles, crochet hooks and other tools, magazines, booklets, pictures, garments and other pieces, such as samplers, lace and trimmings. She has presented her talk to several guilds in Arizona and in Oxford, Mississippi to open the annual Fiber Arts Festival. If you have vintage pieces of knitting or crochet, bring them with you to share. The talk is free with the $5 admission to SVM, located at 17 Water Street in Granville N.Y. For more information, call 518-642-1417 or visit slatevalleymuseum.org.