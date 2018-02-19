‘The Idea of Vermont’ at OWCC

On Thursday, February 22, join the One World Conservation Center (OWCC) from 7 to 8 p.m. for the final presentation in its ‘Valley We Live In’ Series of talks. ‘The Idea of Vermont’ explores the way that Vermont has evolved, socially and physically, based on the ideas that people have about it, both within the state and beyond. Attendees are asked to pre-register; the cost is $5 at the door. They will get a history lesson in the succession of various ‘ideas of Vermont’ over the last 12,000 years. Presenter Laird Christensen will also look at how the idea of Vermont will likely change by the end of the current century. Christensen is a writer, teacher and activist focusing on the search for balance between the human and the wild. He teaches courses in English Literature and Environmental Studies at Green Mountain College, where he directs the graduate program in Resilient and Sustainable Communities. His poems and essays have appeared in a variety of books and journals. His books include ‘Teaching about Place: Learning from the Land’ and ‘Teaching North American Environmental Literature.’ The continuing series of talks has been hosted by OWCC and sponsored by the Vermont Woodlands Association and the Bank of Bennington. OWCC is located at 413 US Route 7 south, Bennington, right before the Apple Barn if coming from downtown. To learn more, call 802-447-7419. Pre-register at oneworldconservationcenter.org.