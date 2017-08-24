The Legend of Johnny Cash

Philip Bauer’s ‘The Legend of Johnny Cash’ comes to the Southern Vermont Arts Center’s Arkell Pavilion on Saturday, August 26, at 7:30 p.m. Bauer’s uncanny look and stage presence take his audience back to when Cash was the king of country music. The show includes top hits like ‘I Walk the Line’ and ‘Ring of Fire’ along with a dead-on impersonation of The Man in Black himself. Special Guest Nancilee Kennedy will be joining Bauer to sing ‘Jackson.’ Bauer has been recreating the music and live performance of Johnny Cash since 1985, and has developed a massive following in the US and Europe. He has performed with superstars Leann Rimes, Vince Gill and Toby Keith. Charlie Daniels proclaimed in 1996, “Philip Bauer’s portrayal of Johnny Cash is the best I’ve ever seen.” Tickets are $49 for members and $55 for non-members. Kids come free with a parent. Veterans receive a $10 discount. To purchase, go to svac.org or call 802-362-1405.