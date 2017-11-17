‘The Little Mermaid’ Opens at Northern Stage

‘The Little Mermaid’ by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, Glenn Slater and Doug Wright, based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the Disney film, runs live on stage at the Barrette Center for the Arts, 74 Gates Street, White River Junction, from November 15 to January 7. The Northern Stage production has been re-imagined by director Chad Larabee. He says of the work, “Ariel’s adventurous spirit and her pursuit of the life that she was meant to live will resonate with children and adults alike, as will the transformative power of the scenic, costume and lighting designs. Northern Stage’s innovative nature allowed us to develop new approaches to ‘The Little Mermaid’ for the beautiful Barrette Center for the Arts. We are excited to develop a one of a kind production for our community during the holiday season.”

Technically, ‘The Little Mermaid’ is the largest in scope that Northern Stage has endeavored in its 21-year history. Characters will fly and the scenic and costume designs are fantastical and extensive, to suit the undersea and fairytale worlds depicted. It stars Northern Stage alum Dani Westhead in the title role. Dani made her debut at Northern Stage last season in ‘Mamma Mia!’

Tickets start at $15 for students and $34 for adults, and are available at 802-296-7000 or northernstage.org. Many afternoon matinees will be offered for this production to encourage families to attend. ‘The Little Mermaid’ is recommended for ages five and up. A complimentary post-show reception with the cast follows the opening night performance on Saturday, November 18. Free post-show conversations with the cast and crew will follow the evening performance on Saturday, November 25, and the matinees on Sunday, December 3, and January 7.