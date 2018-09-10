The Making of a Regional Identity

The Pawlet Public Library will host Vermont Humanities Council speaker William Hosley at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 16. Hosley’s presentation, ‘New England Impressions: Art and the Making of Regional Identity, 1885 to 1950,’ will be complemented by an exhibit of paintings, prints and photography of Pawlet and the region from the Library’s permanent collection. Hosley, a collector, photographer and preservationist, will discuss generations of aspiring New England artists who were inspired by the area’s history, landscape and industry, helping to shape New England’s image at home and abroad. Some were realists, others impressionists, while many were drawn to genres of daily life. According to Hosley, what they shared was a reverence for place, past, seasonality and New England’s epic heritage. Hosley tells their story.

The library’s collection includes artworks by Bill Graveline, Eva Bowker, Dean Fausett, Janice Goehz, JP Jensen and M. Brown and photography by Peter Miller, Neil Rappaport, Stephen M. Schaub and Glen Munson. “The artwork has been display on various walls of the library for several years,” says library director Mary Lou Willits. “This program presented the opportunity to display it as a whole collection with more interpretation about regional identity.” The exhibit, which runs through December, will be on display downstairs in the Waite Room. The program will be presented on the handicapped-accessible main floor of the Library, located at 141 School Street in Pawlet. For a full schedule of public programs through December, updates and suggested reading lists, visit pawletpubliclibrary.wordpress.com or call 802-325-3123.