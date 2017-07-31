‘The Music Man’ Comes to Weston

Weston Playhouse Theatre will present the Grammy and Tony Award-winning musical, ‘The Music Man,’ beginning on August 3. A crowd-pleaser for all ages, ‘The Music Man’ follows fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the townspeople of River City, Iowa, into paying for a boys’ band that he has no intention of organizing. But when he falls for Marian the librarian, his plans to skip town with the cash are foiled, and a town is transformed. The cast is led by two names very familiar in Weston. The iconic role of Harold Hill will be brought to life by David Bonanno, whose credits include Broadway’s ‘The Light in the Piazza’ and Weston’s ‘Mamma Mia!’ among others. Marissa McGowan plays Marian Paroo. McGowan was last seen at Weston as Aldonza in ‘Man of La Mancha’ and Adelaide in ‘Guys and Dolls.’ Her favorite Broadway credits include ‘A Little Night Music,’ ‘Les Miserables’ and ‘Bonnie and Clyde.’ The ensemble includes many other Weston favorites with Broadway credits and a number of talented youth as the citizens of River City.

Boasting a score full of hits like Trouble, Gary, Indiana and Til There Was You, ‘The Music Man’ will be brought to the stage by the creative team of director Malcolm Ewen, music director Larry Pressgrove and choreographer Michael Raine. For an insider’s perspective of the show, don’t miss the pre-show Director’s Talk on August 3, 4, and 5 (matinee). Audiences attending the Sunday matinees on August 6 and 13 are invited to remain in the auditorium for a Talkback with the cast and crew.

‘The Music Man’ runs through August 19 at the Weston Playhouse on the Village Green in Weston. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 3.

Call 802-824-5288 or visit westonplayhouse.org for tickets or futher information.