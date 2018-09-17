The Next Chapter Café to Open Soon at Northshire Bookstore

The Morrow family is very pleased to announce that a new café and bakery will be opening at the Northshire Bookstore this November. Owners of The Next Chapter Café, Sandra Kraehling, Daniela Stewart and Susan Howard, bring a combined range of expertise in culinary creations, restaurant, business management, interior design, facilities management and community outreach to the new business, which will operate in close harmony with the bookstore to provide an exceptional dining experience. As local residents, they are keenly aware of what the café and dining space at Northshire Bookstore has meant to the community, and plan to offer a range of options for their customers, whether they are dining in or taking out. The three envision a Latin-inspired menu that will encompass a cornucopia of locally-sourced ingredients through partnerships with local farmers, growers and artisan producers, as well as a special blend of coffee and teas, baked goods and a selection of wine and beer. The Café will also provide gathering space for groups large and small.

Kraehling will act as executive chef and manager of The Next Chapter Café. She is a graduate of the French Culinary Institute, and has a spent a lifetime in food service, including 13 years at Nestlé and as the owner and chef at Pan Latin Café in New York City. She is well-known in the community for her catering business and her presence at many of the local farmer’s markets. She is committed to clean-sourced, nutrient-dense foods that are delicious and good for both body and soul.

Business and marketing manager Daniela Stewart comes from a long family line of German entrepreneurs and restaurateurs. She is experienced in organizing multicultural food events as well as cooking classes. She and her husband Scott are also local small business owners of Pillar To Post Home Inspections and Vermont All Naturals.

Howard will act as the facilities manager and community outreach coordinator, and is also the interior designer and renovation project manager for the Café. She will be responsible for coordinating with local artists in displaying their work in the dining area. Howard has over 30 years of commercial interior design project work and project management experience, with many industry accreditations to her name. She has also been active in the nonprofit world for over 35 years.

The Next Chapter Café will be open seven days a week. More details will be coming soon.