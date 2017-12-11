‘The Nutcracker’

The Ballet Center at Manchester’s production of ‘The Nutcracker’ will be performed on three dates this year: on Saturday, December 16, at 1 p.m. at the Bennington Center for the Arts; Sunday, December 17, at 3 p.m. at Long Trail School in Dorset; and Friday, December 22, at 7 p.m. at Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester. According to artistic director Marilyn Cavallari, the cast is made up of children and adults from southern Vermont. The lead of Clara will be danced by Nicoline Norman on December 16, Kate Andres on December 17, and Kaya Pedersen on December 22. Clara’s brother Fritz will be danced by Cale Tilley, with Jeremy Walker as Herr Drosselmeyer on December 16 and 17; Mark Tashjian plays the role on December 22. The lead dancers include Yu Yao Lovick, Ally Farrar, Lily Hickey, Jeff Tilley and Kaitlynn Cherry. This is a favorite holiday event for children and adults alike. The music is by Peter Ilyitch Tchaikovsky. All seats are reserved. Ticket prices are $24 for adults, $14 for students and $10 for children 12 and under. A portion of the proceeds from this performance goes to the Irene Hunter Scholarship Endowment Fund. Tickets are available at the Mountain Goat in Manchester and The Bennington Bookshop, by calling 802-379-0759, or at the door prior to each performance. In the event of bad weather, there are snowdates. Call to find out more.