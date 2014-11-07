‘The Odd Couple’ at BBA



The Burr and Burton Academy’s Creative Arts Department will present the female version Neil Simon’s comedy, ‘The Odd Couple,’ Wednesday through Saturday, November 5 to 8, at 6:30 p.m., in the Riley Center for the Arts.

When newly separated, neat freak Florence Unger moves in with free spirit, messy Olive Madison, fireworks explode as they navigate living together while discovering the true meaning of friendship. This female-centric version of Simon’s Tony Award-winning play, Academy Award-nominated film, and the long-running TV sitcom illustrates how sometimes good friends should not become roommates.

Before the performance we will also be offering our Dinner and a Show at 5 p.m. on opening and closing nights, with a three course farm-to-table dinner, hosted by members of the BBA Student Success as a fundraiser in support of their program. With a choice of a vegetarian lasagna or pork loin, the dinner costs $25 per person.

Tickets for the play are $7 for Burr and Burton students, faculty, staff and children under 18, and $12 for the general public. Tickets for the play, dinner or both are available at bbatickets.com.