The Old-Time Mills of the Battenkill

From the early 1800s through the mid-20th century, hundreds of mills operated along the banks of the Battenkill. ‘Mills on the Kill’ an exhibit curated by Salem’s deputy historian, Judy Flagg, artist and author Elizabeth Cockey, and research assistant Sally Brillon, will debut at the historic Salem Courthouse Community Center in Salem, N.Y. on September 11. The public is invited to a free opening reception with the curators on Thursday, September 13, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Mills of all types once dotted the banks of the BattenKill at each hamlet and village along its course to the Hudson River. Grist mills and sawmills were early industries that gave way to textile and equipment factories as the needs of local residents demanded. A very few operating industries remain; the rest lie in ruins or were burned to oblivion years ago. What does remain are many of the quality goods that were produced through the decades; farming implements, stenciled tin trays, blankets and pottery still survive, and are featured in the exhibit, along with photographs, drawings and artwork. The show will continue through October 11 before going on to the Georgi on the Battenkill in Shushan in November. The Courthouse is located at 58 East Broadway, Salem, N.Y., and is open Tuesday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or by appointment. For further information on the show, call 518-854-7053.