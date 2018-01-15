The Opiate Effect: Keeping Our Kids Safe by Educating Ourselves

Vermont PBS and local community partners to focus on prevention and education geared toward youth in our community, with the screening of ‘The Opiate Effect,’ followed by a community forum, on Thursday, January 25, at 6:30 p.m. This award-winning documentary explores the overdose of a University of Vermont student. Parents and those who work with children and adolescents are encouraged to attend. A panel of speakers will focus on prevention and education strategies and resources geared towards youth. Members of the panel are James Reilly of United Counseling Service, Beth Sausville of the Vermont Department of Children and Families, Maryann Morris of The Collaborative, Wendy Galbraith of Fed Up Manchester, and Nissa Walke of Blueprint for Health. Andrew McKeever of GNAT-TV will moderate. Manchester Community Library presents this free event in partnership with the United Counseling Service, The Collaborative, Fed Up Manchester and GNAT-TV. MCL is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center. To register and for more details, go to bit.ly/opiateeffect. For more information, contact Cindy Waters at the Library, 802-362-2607, or Heidi French at UCS, 802-442-5491.