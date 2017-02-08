The Oscars: Then & Now

On February 26, many will be glued to our televisions for the glamor and suspense of the 89th Academy Awards. Before then, join Professor Emeritus Harvey Flaxman at Manchester Community Library for two Oscar-winning films. ‘On the Waterfront’ (1954) will be shown on Monday, February 13; ‘Spotlight’ (2016) on Monday, February 20. Both begin at 6:30 p.m. Flaxman will explore the style and content of each film and contrast filming and acting techniques as well as social messages. The program is free and open to the public. MCL is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue, at the corner of Main Street/Route 7A, Manchester Center. Call 802-362-2607 for information.