The Paramount Festival of Trees

The Paramount Theatre is putting final touches on its 15th annual Festival of Trees Auction on Saturday, December 2. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for patrons to participate in an extensive silent auction, preview items and enjoy food and drink The live auction, conducted by veteran auctioneer Bob Prozzo, starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $10. The Paramount is located at 30 Center Street in Rutland. More information is available at paramountvt.org. “This year we have a very special showcase item; namely, a car on stage,” says Bruce Bouchard, Paramount executive director. The car to be auctioned is a $40,000 Chevy Bolt EV, a fully-electric Eco Car, donated to the Paramount in a partnership between Mark Alderman of Alderman’s Chevrolet and Philip and Marlene Allen of Same Sun of Vermont. It includes free installation of a charging station for your home donated by Same Sun of Vermont.

The live auction, as always, will contain all manner of delights and surprises, including vacation getaway packages, high-end jewelry, studded snow tires, unlimited season ski packages, private dinners and area restaurant packages, driveway paving, heat pumps and powerwalls, theatre tickets, rugs, Red Sox tickets, golf and sports memorabilia. These samples represent only a fraction of the nearly 200 items available.

“This is truly a miraculous event on many levels,” adds Bouchard. “Not only does it represent 28 percent of our annual contributed income for the year, but … not only do high bidders walk with great value on the hundreds of items … over 200 individuals and businesses generously donate goods and services in support of our sole fundraising benefit activity year after year. Donors feel a significant part of the community and high bidders leave with valuable vacations, experiences, furniture and accessories, goods and services and the thrill of knowing that each and every dollar spent at the auction goes to benefit our beloved National Landmark Paramount Theatre.”