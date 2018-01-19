The Paramount to Host Noted French Oboist

The tenth annual Passages at the Paramount Series continues on Sunday, January 21, with a concert to be given by French oboist Olivier Stankiewicz, whose extensive and varied career is characterized by remarkable curiosity and virtuosity. The principal oboe with the London Symphony Orchestra, Stankiewicz, is also their featured soloist. He won the 2015 Young Concert Artists international auditions in New York and in Leipzig and the Young Classical Artists Trust (YCAT) 2016 auditions in London. He was named the 2013 Classical Revelation by the French association ADAMI and won First Prize at the 2012 International Oboe Competition of Japan. He is an avid chamber musician and has performed in numerous French festivals. A fervent advocate of new music, he frequently commissions new works, experiments with sound painting and improvisation, and helped to found the WARN!NG Collective, a collaborative new music ensemble. He recently performed with the Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse under Tugan Sokhiev, has appeared as soloist with the Orchestre National du Capitole Toulouse, the Orchestre Royal de Chambre de Wallonie in Belgium, the Gunma Symphony in Japan, the Tokyo Sinfonietta in Japan, the Pro Arte Orchestra of Hong Kong, the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra, Ensemble Furians and Ensemble des Possibles in France.

Tickets to his performance at The Paramount are $22 (under age 18 are $12. Call the Box Office, located at 30 Center Street, Rutland, at 802-775-0903 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For further details, visit paramountvt.org.