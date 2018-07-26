The Pember to Become ADA Compliant

The Pember Library and Museum of Natural History, located at 33 West Main Street in Granville, N.Y., will be breaking ground in August for a much-needed elevator that will make it possible for seniors, persons with disabilities and families with strollers to visit the Museum. The project will also provide a new entrance hall and fire stairs, making the building fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The elevator and stairs will be housed in a new addition on the parking lot side of the building, replacing the existing ramp with a two-story structure having a similar footprint. The addition will be faced in marble that matches the style, features and color of the original building. The marble was obtained from the same Pittsford quarry that supplied marble for the original building in 1908.

“There are covenant restrictions that limit alteration of existing museum space,” said Pember trustee and treasurer Robert Tatko, who oversaw planning and design and steered the project to fruition. “The elevator and stairs had to go in a new structure, and we had to be mindful of size, budget and aesthetics. The final design is an elegant architectural solution that satisfies every requirement.This is a milestone project that will make the Pember’s resources available to everyone, Someone in a wheelchair will be able to roll into the new lobby and elevator at ground level. There, it’s a half-stop to the library, or a stop and a half to the museum.”

“It’s a new chapter for visitor experience that will bring us into the future,” said Mary King, Pember Board president. “The museum is a fabulous space that is under-utilized for events, the long stairs being the bottleneck. Having an elevator will also strengthen us as cultural anchor in the region,” she added. “ It opens prospects for tourism and new directions for the museum.”

Bast Hatfield Construction Company has been awarded the contract to build a block-reinforced building to match the existing marble facade. The completion schedule is four to five months, at a cost of $495,000. An additional $100,000 item grant for the elevator mechanism was provided by New York State Senator Betty Little to the Village of Granville, who graciously donated the sum to the Pember project. Additional funds were provided by The Copper Beach Foundation and other private donors. OMYA donated much of the marble. Architects for the project are SD Atelier Architects, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y. A GoFundMe campaign for building performance items not included in the contract has been started. You can learn more about the Pember by going to the website at thepember.com.