The Raptors Around Us

Owls, hawks, falcons and eagles are all around us even if we don’t see them every day. The folks at the Vermont Institute of Natural Science (VINS) know all about them, and will present an evening of learning at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7, at the Cavendish Town Elementary School. Meet captive owls – and perhaps falcons – and hear about their habits and lives in this presentation sponsored by the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association as part of its ongoing Walk and Talk series of environmental and conservation events. The event is open to residents of all area towns. Come meet live ambassador raptors from VINS and learn about their winter habits, predator-prey relationships and the interdependence of the systems that support life. This first-hand encounter enables participants to understand the defining characteristics that make a bird a raptor and to observe their adaptations for life as a predator on the wing. Suggested donation at the door is $5. Refreshments will be served.

Headquartered in Quechee, VINS houses hawks, eagles, falcons, owls and other birds of prey in 17 state-of- the-art raptor enclosures. In addition, the site has two songbird aviaries, a Welcome Center and Nature Store, a Center for Wild Bird Rehabilitation, a Center for Environmental Education, and the Center for Environmental Research from which operates an active Citizen Science program. For more information about the program, call Claire Walker at 802-226-7259.