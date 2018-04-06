‘The Return of the Glass Slipper’

Wishes will come true when Arlington Memorial High and Middle School students perform ‘The Return of the Glass Slipper,’ an update of the classic fairy tale, ‘Cinderella,’ that includes cell phones and electricity. Performances, at 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, April 9 and 10, in the Mack Performing Arts Center, are free and open to the public.

A musical adaptation from Mary Donnelly and George Strid, ‘The Return of the Glass Slipper’ tells the story of how Cinderella (Gracie Smith) meets charming Prince Albert (Brayden Wilkins). The evil stepmother (Lindsay Hoyt) is back, along with the stepsisters (Ariana Barrios, Veroncia Burgess) and the fairy godmother (Xandria Hoyt). New additions to the story are the prince’s parents, King Rupert (JT Wright) and Queen Philomena (Emma Hoover), Miss Edvisor (Sarah Tilley), Smart Alex (Sonya Snow) and the Bishop (Molly Burnham).

The play’s director, music and choral teacher Patti Cody, is retiring in June, and chose ‘The Return of the Glass Slipper’ for her last production. “Since this is my final AMHS play, I wanted to do one of my absolute favorites. I really like this musical, and I knew we had a strong vocal group who can also act out these characters as they have been written. I added some twists and turns from the last time this piece was performed, and the students have been diligently working together. They are just a top-notch group.”

In addition to those mentioned, the production also includes student-actors Colby Bowen, Kaitlyn Bowen, Montgomery Crane, Carolyn Crawford, Siera Crawford, Owen Emmons, Hollie Hill, Mason Hill-McDermott, Grace Katrick, Gabe Luce, Ali Millette, Maria O’Dea and Ariana Zuniga.

Cody will be accompanied by pianist Gail Albright, with assistance from stage manager Brian Howe. For more information, email codyp@bvsu.org or call 802-375-2589.