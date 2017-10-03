The Stockwell Brothers and Bondville Boys share the stage!

The historic Jamaica Town Hall will be filled with the lively music of southern Vermont’s finest bluegrass bands on Saturday, October 7 th . The Stockwell Brothers and Bondville Boys will share the stage to entertain the audience. Bruce, Barry and Alan Stockwell’s music spans traditional and progressive styles, but their trademark acoustic sound features new singer/songwriter material recast with banjo, alternative rhythms and three-part harmonies. They cover straight ahead bluegrass songs, finger picked acoustic guitar ballads, full tilt breakdowns and traditional mandolin tunes mixed in with more unusual fare – Americana melodies riding world beat grooves and Celtic, jazzy, even neo-classical instrumentals. The Bondville Boys have played hard-edged bluegrass since 1990 throughout Western New England. They are known for their sweet harmonies, excellent musicianship, good energy and eclectic setlists. The Bondville Boys play a huge assortment of music, including a ton of original tunes and everything from Flatt and Scruggs to Blondie. The group currently has two live records, a studio album, and a new all-original record released in 2016. Show begins at 7pm with tickets only $10 at the door with family pricing available as well as snacks. For more information go to

. The show is presented by the Jamaica Community Arts Council.