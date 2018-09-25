The Story of Lye Brook Wilderness

Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning (GMALL) will welcome H. Lee Allen, Professor Emeritus of North Carolina State University, to talk about the history of Lye Brook Wilderness. The talk will take place on Thursday, September 27, at 5:30 p.m. in Burr and Burton Academy’s Hunter Seminar Room. Following the federal Wilderness Act of 1964, an additional 15 Eastern US properties were added in 1975, one of which was the Northshire’s Lye Brook Wilderness. Running from Manchester to Sunderland, its 18,000 acres once hosted logging camps, charcoaling operations and the Rich Lumber Company’s Lye Brook Railroad. Allen’s talk will discuss Lye Brook’s past, present and future. Registration is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. For more information or to register, call 802-867-0111 or visit greenmtnacademy.org.