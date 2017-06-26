The Story of Vermont

Green Mountain Academy welcomes Middlebury College professor Christopher McGrory Klyza to talk about both the natural and the human history of Vermont. The talk will take place on Thursday, June 29, at 5:30 p.m. in the Hunter Seminar Room at Burr and Burton Academy. Professor Klyza will describe how geological, ecological, and human forces have combined to shape the landscape of the Green Mountain State. Primary focus will be on the interplay between human and natural forces; on how post-colonial humans changed the landscape through cutting the forests, agriculture, human population growth and related development, tourism and conservation; and how ecological and climate forces responded. Registration is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. For more information or to register, call 802-867-0111 or visit greenmtnacademy.org.