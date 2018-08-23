The Vermont Outdoors

Green Mountain Club Outings

The Killington Section of the Green Mountain Club is going on a mystery hike, Saturday, August 25. The group will meet at 9 a.m. Call Jerry Parker for details at 802-775-6208.

Join the Manchester Section of the Green Mountain Club for three hikes this week. On Thursday, August 23, meet at the East Dorset Town Office at 9 a.m. to carpool to the trail head and hike one way uphill to Mad Tom Notch Road just west of the Long Trail. There will be a car spotted at the end. The hike includes one ford over the Mad Tom Brook and is a total distance of 3.4 miles with 1480 feet in elevation gain. Hiking poles would be helpful on this moderately difficult trip. RSVP is required with Marge Fish at marge.fish@gmail.com or 802-384-3654.

On Saturday August 25, they’ll hike up Bromley Mountain from the south, meeting at 9 a.m. at the Route 11/30 Long Trail/Appalachian Trail parking lot. The total distance of six miles and 1460 feet elevation gain is a moderate hike. On Sunday August 26, hike up Owl’s Head to Gettysburg Quarry and Gilbert’s Lookout in Dorset. Meet at the Dorset swimming quarry at 12:30 p.m. RSVP required for both; contact leader Katie Brooks at ktktadams@comcast.net or 516-978-4016.

‘A Plastic Ocean’ to Screen

On Friday, August 31, at 6:30 p.m., local environmental activists, Doreen Fabiano and Carlene Lindgren will screen ‘A Plastic Ocean,’ a feature-length documentary that brings to light the consequence of throw-away cultures. An international team of adventurers, researchers and ocean ambassadors go on a mission around the globe to uncover the shocking truth about what is truly lurking beneath the surface of our seemingly pristine ocean. The result will astound viewers – as it did the filmmakers – who captured never-before-seen images of marine life, plastic pollution and its ultimate consequences for human health. The film is 102 minutes in length, and will be held at Neighborhood Connections, located next to the post office in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace. There is no charge to attend, but call 802-824-4343 to register, since space is limited.

Exploring the Arctic

Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning (GMALL) welcomes local physicist and adventurer David Golibersuch to talk about the Arctic on Tuesday, August 28 at 5:30 p.m. in Burr and Burton Academy’s Hunter Seminar Room. This talk, the first of four about the Arctic, will introduce the Arctic nations and the numerous indigenous peoples that live there. We’ll describe the many changes underway. Then we will explore Canada and join an expedition through Sverdrup Pass on Canada’s northernmost land — Ellesmere Island. Our next stop will be Russia. From Moscow we will take a virtual journey to the decaying port city of Pevek in the Russian Far East and then join an expedition to Russia’s most highly protected nature preserve – Wrangel Island. Art and artifacts of the Arctic will be displayed. Registration is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. To register, call 802-867-0111 or visit greenmtnacademy.org.