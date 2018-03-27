The Wilson House to Celebrate 30th Anniversary with Special Events this June

The Wilson House, built in 1852, was the first motel in the village of East Dorset. William Griffith Wilson was born in a room behind the motel bar on November 26, 1895. This grandson of the proprietor would in the future become known to many simply as Bill W. , co-founder of the international fellowship of recovery, Alcoholics Anonymous. This year, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the organization, The Wilson House has planned a number of special events during the first weekend in June, to coincide with Founders Day, June 1 to 3. Dedicated as a living memorial to Bill and to carrying his spiritual mission to the next generation, the events will include a Benefit Golf Tournament at the Ekwanok Country Club on Friday, June 1, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Join friends for fellowship and a day of golf at the historic and exclusive club where Bill and Lois contracted ‘golf fever’ in 1929. Tickets are $225 per person and include greens fees, golf cart, luncheon and a $100 donation to The Wilson House. There will also be a film screening of ‘Bill W.: The Creative Force Behind Alcoholics Anonymous’ at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 2, at Manchester Community Library. Watch the acclaimed documentary chronicling the life of Bill Wilson, and join in a Q&A with filmmaker Kevin Hanlon afterward. Tickets are $25 per person. Following, there will be a Celebration Barbeque from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in The Wilson House backyard, catered by Manchester’s Bistro Henry. Tickets are $35 per person. Visit wilsonhouse.org for more information and to register.

The Wilson House strives to responsibly maintain the historic birthplace, memory, spirit and purpose of Bill Wilson, a co-founder of Alcoholics Anonymous. As a nonprofit organization, the Wilson House provides facilities primarily for the benefit and use of members of Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon and related 12-Step organizations, and their families, to pursue educational, spiritual and emotional recovery and growth.